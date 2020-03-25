Local dentist experiences COVID-19 changes

1  of  3
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Dental practices are seeing a different schedule during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Governor Greg Abbott ordered all dentists and other healthcare professionals in Texas to ban elective dental procedures for one month.

That’s forced local dentists to change the way they do everything around the office.

Alisa Ratzlaff, with Art of Dentistry, said they have a large client base so they see several patients a week who need to come to the office. So, while there might be a dip in business, they aren’t completely empty.

“It’s been very surreal and just very delicate, we always take protective measures to protect ourselves from illness and things like that but obviously the protection has really ramped up and we’re taking extra measures,” Ratzlaff said.

Art of Dentistry is taking even more measures to keep everyone safe by not letting anyone into the building besides employees and patients with emergency appointments.

