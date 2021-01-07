Local Disabled American Veterans Chapter receives prestigious award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local organization just received a prestigious award straight from the capital of the United States.

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41 in Wichita Falls just received the President’s Volunteer Service Award.

DAV Chapter 41 received the award for going above and beyond to make sure that veterans in Texoma are helped with several issues they may be having like helping veterans get their medications, compensation, and to help veterans get their quality of life back.

DAV Chapter 41 Commander, Joel Jiminez said getting veterans help is crucial, now more than ever.

“I’m just a messenger, these recipients didn’t know,” Jiminez said. “But it shows the nation, and our county, and our state of Texas that we are front runners helping people.”

Jiminez said in addition to helping veterans with big issues regarding their medicine and money, DAV Chapter 41 also takes them to the grocery store or doctor’s appointments, ensuring that no man or woman is left behind.

Something Jiminez vowed to do after being drafted into the Army over five decades ago.