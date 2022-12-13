WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular sports and dive bar is set to close its doors in the coming days after just over a year in business.

The High Dive announced on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, that doors will shut the doors but will go out with a bang!

The old Jordan Craft location brought big names in the Texas country/Americana music scene, such as Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Flatland Calvary, Kevin Fowler, and many others.

“Our goal is to create an environment, everyone’s welcome good anything-goes kind of atmosphere,” Co-owner of The High Dive Shannan Baum told KFDX in an interview back in October 2021.

Wednesday marks the final day of its pub trivia and drink special for the remainder of the week.

The last concert held at the venue was Jason Boland and the Stragglers back in November.