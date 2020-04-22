Local DJ offering mobile prom that comes to your driveway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What was supposed to be a magical night for thousands of students across the country will now be just like any other night. But not for all students thanks to Phillip Brown with The Beat Doctor Entertainment, because he’s offering to bring prom, to you.

Phillip Brown has been deejaying for a little over two years and once he heard that school was canceled for the rest of the year, meaning no prom for thousands of students across WFISD, he came up with an idea that would bring prom to you.

“We’ve got this truck loaded up and were going to be bringing the prom to them, so I’m going to play four songs, they get to pick the four songs and all I need them to do is bring as we have here an extension cord that way I can hook up my setup,” Brown said.

Brown is aware that just about everyone is experiencing some type of hard times right now due to COVID-19 and said he hopes this offers a bit of normalcy.

“This is going to be a pretty special night for them, because a lot of these kids bought these fancy dresses and nice clothes and they were really excited but now they’re not able to do this so having this mobile prom will probably bring a lot of joy to these kids,” Brown said.

Brown will be spinning at houses in Wichita Falls and said that if the demand is high enough then he’s going to consider adding more nights.

“Right now we have two nights planned although we have so many calls coming in were probably going to be adding a few more nights or at least one more night and were also going to have a trip to Burk so that’s probably going to take up that extra night.”

Brown said because of the love he’s received from the community over the past two years, this is the perfect way for him to give back.

“What we’re really hoping to do is to give back to the community, the community has been really nice to me and have helped me out a lot so I’m just trying to brighten up you know with everything that’s going on try to brighten up their day and give them something to look forward to,” Brown said.

Something that we could all use in a time like this, magic, and memories that could certainly last a lifetime.

If you would like to set up a thirty-minute session with brown, all you need to do is contact him on his Facebook page and to do so, click here.