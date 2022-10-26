WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s October and that means you’ve probably been seeing pink ribbons and pink decorations all over town, all done to help educate [and] raise awareness for breast cancer.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, on average 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and they should be very cautious and very proactive in getting the mammograms and all the screening procedures to prevent because early detection is key in breast cancer,” Oncologist Dr. Praveen Reddy said.

Breast cancer occurs when cells in the breast grow out of control. Dr. Praveen Reddy is a practicing oncologist at the Texas Oncology Center and says the best way to protect yourself is to first, stay on top of your yearly mammograms.

“Lately because the pandemic a lot of people did not get their mammograms on schedule and this year we’re seeing so many breast cancers because of the delay in getting the mammograms [and] that stuff,” Dr. Reddy said.

While mammograms are reccomended once you turn 40, there are other ways to screen for breast cancer.

“Every woman should check their breast at least one week or a few days after each menstrual cycle at any point in time if you notice any mass or different in size of tehe breast compared to the other breast, if theres any discharge in the nipple or the shape of the nipple, changes or retraction, any abnormality you should bring it to your primary care doctor as soon as possible,” Dr. Reddy said.

While this cancer is more common in women, Dr. Reddy says men should check themselves as well. And if you do have questions, there are several great local physicians here to help.

“The breast cancer care in Wichita Falls is no way inferior to any place in the globe. the physcians here, the Texas Oncology center here the treatments the nursing staff is excellent you wont have to reach out to anyone else in the planet than Wichita Falls, undoubtly the best care,” Dr. Reddy said.

The best care [and] knowledge to keep you safe. for more information about the Texas Oncology Cancer Center, click here.