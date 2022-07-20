WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With dry conditions continuing, Sikes Senter Mall is asking for donations to get to local volunteer fire departments, as many of them have been stretched thin the past couple of days.

Donations have already started to pour in, and our local departments could always use more.

Sikes Senter will continue to have a drop-off spot set up right by the theater entrance to drop off those much-needed essentials.

Wednesday’s donations were collected by the Sigma Nu Fraternity with Midwestern State University, and they said seeing the community show our firefighters support at a time like this has been great.

“Like aspirin, benadryl, stuff like that,” Sigma Nu President Garret Smith said. “Cooling rags, wet wipes, baby powder, things like that. Beef jerky, granola bars, things that are easy and kind of last a bit.”

Sikes Senter Mall and the community members helping to distribute are not the only ones trying to help our local volunteers, either.

The Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation announced Wednesday that they have launched an emergency fire fund to assist volunteer fire departments impacted by the recent wildfires.

Foundation President Leslie Schaffner said donations to the fund will be used specifically to help defray fuel costs incurred by volunteer fire departments in Wichita, Archer and Clay counties.

“We recognize the incredible job all volunteer firefighters are doing across the region and are encouraging donors to give directly to their local departments,” Schaffner said. “However, for those who do not have a specific tie to a volunteer fire department, WFACF provides the mechanism to get dollars where they are needed quickly.”

For those interested in donating, you can donate online or find mailing information here.