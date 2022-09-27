WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s Fall, y’all! While we’re all excited for the cooler temperatures and sweater weather, we can all agree that the best thing about this time of year is all of those yummy fall treats.

“We’re bringing back the pumpkin pie for the season that’s coming up, we’ve got pumpkin loaves, we’ve got pumpkin cookies, they’re like a little bitty pumpkin pie cookie and we’re bringing all the pumpkin spice into the season for sure,” Manager at Margie’s Bakery & Deli Andrew Morrow said.

Andrew Morrow and the rest of the crew at Margie’s Bakery and Deli know pumpkin spice reigns supreme this time of year, but the bakery has a large assortment of other treats to help you take a bite out of Fall

“I love the apple cookies, they’re amazing. We have apple turnovers which are like a mini apple pie, it’s like a little personal slice of pie for yourself, and we also have our traditional apple pies as well. We do a lot of spooky little cookies that have faces, so we do that for Halloween, and we try to hand out candy at the door as well to get into the spirit,” Morrow said.

Other local eateries love pulling out that Fall menu too! Like HOBO Coffee. Their Fall menu includes cinnamon rolls and a fan favorite pumpkin cake balls. Plus everyone knows a pumpkin spice latte is a must-have!

Margie’s Bakery and Deli has been in the Wichita Falls community for more than 50 years, serving up delicious treats every step of the way. And, Morrow says seeing the look on a customer’s face when they come in to pick up their favorite items, is their bakers’ favorite part

“They work endlessly. They’re here at 5:30 in the morning and sometimes they don’t leave until 5:30 at night and once it hits the holidays sometimes we’re here hours after we close just trying to get all that product out. It’s endless but really, really worth it,” Morrow said.

So say yes to your sweet tooth, and stop on in. You won’t regret it!

For hours of operation for Margie’s Bakery & Deli click here.

For hours of operation for HOBO Coffee click here.