Local educators encourage parents to watch for signs of COVID-19 in children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to recent studies, more children are testing positive for COVID-19 than when the pandemic began.

For parents, especially those who have children attending school in-person or childcare, it’s important to know what signs to look for that may be symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the most common signs of COVID-19 in children are fever and a cough.

There are other symptoms parents should pay attention to, like a runny nose, since it’s so easy to confuse to confuse with cold or allergy symptoms.

Parents are being advised not to assume anything based on past experiences.

Kids will be kids, and that’s why Kimetha Christian with Child Care Partner’s MLK Center works diligently to protect the children from hazards of childhood.

“They are three, two and three and up, so it’s hard to keep them out of each other’s faces without the separators,” Christian said. “Once the kids get on the inside, we immediately have them hang their coats up, wash their hands, and before they touch anything they go play.”

Christian said another step they’ve taken to keep kids safe is not allowing in any of the child care partners facilities.

This has proven effective; while parents and staff have tested positive for the virus in the past, no child has yet tested positive.

Peter Griffiths, Associate Superintendent of the Wichita Falls Independent School District said they have continued to enforce all the rules since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 fatigue may be setting in after nearly a year of social distancing and mask wearing, but it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

It’s for that reason Griffiths said parents need to pay close attention for symptoms of COVID-19.

“The runny nose has probably been the biggest thing,” Griffiths said. “Then the kind of false sense of… ‘Well, maybe this is strep. My throat hurts.’ Well, it might be COVID.”

Griffiths said WFISD has not seen any kind of spread on campuses, just the occasional quarantine due to close contact cases.

Griffiths said his daughter has had to quarantine multiple times.

Although district officials anticipate a spike in cases after spring break and Easter, Griffiths said they are learning to manage things better and continue to make adjustments as they learn from this pandemic.

“If you are remote and decide to come back, you may not be able to come back to your campus anymore because of the number of kids and how that works out,” Griffiths said. “But also if you are a remote student, you might not have the same teacher.”

WFISD has taken additional steps to help with this problem by implementing a mobile testing site open daily for teachers and students.

WFISD is also updating their Roadmap Back To School, a plan school district officials put together ahead of students returning to in-person learning for the 2020-21 school year.

