Local election officials clear confusion on absentee, mail-in ballots

YOUNG, CLAY COUNTIES (KFDX/KJTL) — With a lot of confusion is in the air about mail-in ballots as Election Day approaches amid COVID-19 local officials talk about what exactly is allowed in Texas and what the difference is between mail-in and absentee ballots.

Due to the pandemic and some other states mailing ballots to voters, local officials are clarifying what is allowed in Texas and they also stress that voters can still vote in person and also that COVID-19 cannot be used to get an absentee ballot.

In about nine states plus Washington, D.C., registered voters will be able to vote by mail with ballots mailed directly to them, because of the pandemic.

But Texas is not one of them.

“There is a big difference between the mass mail out voting that they are talking about that did not pass in texas and regular absentee ballot,” Clay County Elections Administrator Val McClain said.

McClain explained the difference.

“The mass mail out voting they were talking about sending ballots to everybody and then they would have to prove their identity when the ballots came back but it’s just you’ve got a lot of people on your list that doesn’t live where you’ve got them at,” McClain said.

Since this was not passed in the lone star state the criteria for absentee voting stands.

Young County Elections Administrator Lauren Sullivan explained.

“Over 65 or disabled or out of the county during early voting times or in jail with your current voting rights, so if you don’t meet those criteria we cannot send you a ballot,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan continued to explain who qualifies as disabled.

“A disability is defined as someone who cannot enter a polling place without fear of sickness or physical injury, so if you put on your application that you want to vote by mail because of COVID that application must be rejected and you will have to vote by person,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said there will be curbside voting in Young County and both administrators encourage voters to cast their ballots this election, with Governor Abbott extending the early voting period by nearly a week this should help some folks out.

Early voting will begin Oct. 13 and will continue through Oct. 30, and Election Day is Nov. 3.

Also because of the pandemic problems, voters will also have the option to bring their absentee ballot to the polling place on election day if they don’t get it in the mail in time.