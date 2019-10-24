Local entrepreneurs learn leadership skills

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Entrepreneurs in the Wichita Falls community had the rare opportunity to learn about leadership from some of the nation’s best.

Live 2 Lead is a yearly effort to help leaders from all around the country develop more effective leadership skills by allowing them to hear from prominent and successful leaders.

This is the third year the event has made its way to Wichita Falls.

Live 2 lead specialist Mark Lukert says he wanted to bring this event to Wichita Falls because of the personal connection he had to one of the event’s speakers.

“I wanted to bring some quality leadership training to Wichita Falls and I don’t think you can get any more quality than John Maxwell. He is the guru of leadership and I got to sit at his feet and learn from him and he changed my life. So I thought it could be one of the greatest things I could do for our community is to bring him here at a very affordable price and then let him teach.”

Now if you would like any more information on the event or this years speakers, you can find that information by clicking here.