WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas holds the highest amount of drowning victims in the United States due to the amount of pools and the proximity to the ocean. Water safety for people of all ages is the number one concern for the YMCA’s swim instructor Alyssa Hartford,

“The number one thing I teach them from the get go. To get started is make sure there’s an adult, a parent or older sibling before you get in the pool, because so many kids are so excited. These two three-year-old selves come running and jump in, not realize how deep it is or the dangers. So really just make sure there’s a parent outside and ask her permission before you get in.”

When it comes to outdoor pools, another major concern, according to Castaway Cove general manager Steve Vaughan, is dehydration. Often times, swimmers don’t realize how much water they are losing while being in the sun,

“All ages drink water. Wake up in the morning, start drinking water. Drink water. All day long, especially if you’re going to be out here. Even if you’re going to swim and keep fluids going in.”

Most don’t realize you still sweat while in water. Studies show that you lose half a water bottle’s worth of water for every two hours you are swimming. This mixed with heat is a quick and slippery slide to dehydrating.

Whichever way you choose to beat the heat, make sure you stay safe and stay hydrated.

