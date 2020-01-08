Local experts talk mold prevention

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Would you know what to do if you suspect there’s mold in your home and do you know how to prevent the growth?

Officials said mold loves dark warm areas in the home especially where there has been a leak or flood.

Service Master owner Michael Albert said you won’t necessarily be able to tell by the thickness of the air if mold is present, but you will have difficulty breathing, watery and itchy eyes and other allergy symptoms.

“That’s when you want to say hey I want to say I want to have an air quality test performed in my home,” Albert said. “Or if you notice a very pungent odor when you walk into your house, not just musty but an odor that smells like something has rotted.”

Albert said to pay attention to fridge lines, leaks under your home, and leaking pipes.

He also said to contact a plumber if you notice an increase in your water bill.

While at-home remedies can help on the surface, it is always best to contact a licensed mold remediation contractor to get to the root of the problem.