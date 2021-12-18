Local Faith Masonic charter celebrates 100 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Faith Masonic Lodge celebrated its 100 year anniversary of its charter.

It was chartered in 1921 by the Grand Lodge of the Texas Temple and was named for the city’s motto, ‘the city that faith built.’

Past Mastor of Faith Masonic David Lawson said masonry is a brotherhood that focuses on family, friends, and community through their faith in God. And despite the many hardships experienced throughout the century, he said maintaining those commitments after all this time is something to celebrate.

“Masonry has been around for centuries and centuries, and for this type of brotherhood and organization to stand the test of time with all the bad things going on in the world through the centries we have stuck together and have been able to make this thing work worldwide,” Lawson said.

