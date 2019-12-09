Local family donates 300 stuffed bears to Cook Children’s Medical Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A local family is going above and beyond to bring cheerful smiles to young boys and girls at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Missy Morgan saw a post from Cook Children’s Hospital saying their “Bear Den”, where they keep all of their stuffed bears, flooded. So, Missy decided to take matters into her own hands, and she did not expect the overwhelming response she received.

Sack after sack, bear after bear, The Morgan family is working hard making sure they have a full van for their trip down to Cook Children’s Hospital in Ft. Worth.

“These bears they originally started out coming from all my social media friends and family. So, my closest friends started out and I started noticing that I’m part of large group families, some of my bible study friends,” Morgan said.

After making a post a few months ago about trying to collect bears for Cook Children’s Hospital, missy was shocked by the amount she received.

“It’s meant so much to us, and I can’t thank them enough for doing this because obviously it was a huge success, I don’t even know if we’re going to be able to fit them in the van now that we think about it,” said Morgan.

But these bears mean more to The Morgan family than most people realize. They lost their daughter at Cook Children’s Hospital seven years ago today, and when that happened the stuffed bears that were given to Missy and her family meant the world to them, so she’s hoping to pass that feeling along.

“I hope comfort, healing, I hope that it’ll show them in a hard time that it will be okay,” Morgan said.

Around 200 bears, loaded in the Morgan family’s van, and on their way to deliver hundreds of smiles, as well as comfort and healing.

The Morgans were expected to arrive at Cook Children’s Hospital around 3:30 today. They said they had to make a pit stop to pick up around 100 more bears on the way down.