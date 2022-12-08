WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One local family is hoping to spread some holiday cheer to kids and their families at Cook Children’s Medical Center this holiday season.

Mandy Albers and her son Keegan have been gathering teddy bears and driving them down to Cook’s in Fort Worth for years now.

This year will mark their fifth annual Prayer Bear Drive and both say they know the gesture means the world to those families and the children because it meant the world to her and Keegan when he was a patient at Cook’s years ago.

“It’s kind of emotional sometimes because he was so sick when he was little and I never would’ve thought we would’ve got to this point 5 years later and we’re donating to the hospital,” Mandy Albers said.

“They’re probably sad being in the hospital they don’t get to do a lot some of them don’t even get to celebrate holidays with their families really so these bears might just help them rise their spirits up,” Keegan Albers said.

They will be collecting the bears up until December 23rd and then deliver and pray over them on the 26th down in Fort Worth. You can drop off a brand new teddy bear at Trott’s Drug, English Pharmacy, Parkway Grill, Northside Grill, Smith’s grocery in Crowell, Pediatric Associates or Hospice of Wichita Falls.