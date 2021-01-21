Local family seeks help as 15-month-old fights lymphoblastic leukemia

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Imagine the bliss of seeing your 15-month-old just learning to walk on their own, only to learn they have a much bigger task at hand.

That’s what one Texoma family is facing right now.

Before closing the doors in 2020, the Martin family was saddened to learn little Tommy Martin has cancer.

While the cancer is treatable, it has taken an emotional and financial toll on this family.

“He was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia December 28th,” Tommy’s mother Kati Martin said.

This is news no mother wants to ever hear and especially not about her 15-month-old baby.

“It is a good thing to know that the cancer is so beatable, so treatable, so curable, but at the same time it takes money to be able to stay at the hospital,” Kati Martin said.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia is Cancer of the blood and bone marrow when a bone marrow cell develops changes in its DNA.

Tommy’s mom is holding on to faith throughout this process and what she hopes for his future.

“To overcome this and to beat cancer, to be able to live his life that he wants to live,” Kati Martin said.

Kati, a single mom, and her mother Sharon Martin said while Medicaid covers Tommy’s medical expenses, she has acquired additional expenses from the doctor’s visits to Cook Children’s Medical Center and back home not to mention caring for her eldest child Sarah.

Kati hopes the community can help her family.

“We’re doing the best we can everywhere, we have been doing some fundraisers, my mom is selling some jewelry so we can get some money coming in and maybe that’ll help us,” Kati Martin said.

“I cut rocks so I’ve been putting my rocks on there as fundraisers and other people who cut rocks have been doing the same thing,” Tommy’s grandmother Sharon Martin said.

The Martins said they are grateful for all the support they have been receiving so far but ask for more prayers and support anyone is able to give during this difficult time.

If you are interested in helping this family, follow this link.

Tommy was recently admitted to Cook’s and is expected to be in the hospital for at least another week.