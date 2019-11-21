Local family seeks help to locate missing support dog

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls family asks community members for help to find Bailee, their missing dog, after the dog escaped their backyard when a fence blew down after high winds.

Bailee was last seen on Nov. 16 on the bike trail off Southwest Parkway near Chicken Express.

“She kind of helps all of us out in one way or another,” said Gabriella Alvarez, Bailee’s owner.

Bailee provides support for each member of the Alvarez family in a variety of ways. Alvarez’s mother suffers from fibromyalgia, a condition that causes widespread muscle pain and weakness. Her brother is a quadriplegic, unable to move his arms or legs and her father suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, a condition marked by anxiety, something that Alvarez said Bailee helps him deal with.

“If he [Gabriella’s father] is having a bad day with his PTSD, she’s right there by his side,” Alvarez said. “She just kind of knows when he’s having a bad day.”

Anyone who sees the dog is urged not to approach her, but rather to call 940-224-5550.

“Call me directly, and I will be there, no matter what time,” Alvarez said.

The family has hired a tracker to help locate the dog and has set up a GoFundMe page to help offset the cost. If you’d like to donate to the Alvarez’s family’s effort to find Bailee, you can do so here.