Breaking News
Abbott closes all Texas schools through May 4.
Local family speaks out after daughter’s ATV accident

Local News

HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A local family is speaking out after their daughter was injured in an ATV accident at an event in Hardeman County where the property owner was issued a citation for violating the governor’s order on public gatherings.

According to Ashley McClean’s father, Mark McClean, the semi-annual ATV event at Monkey Creek Ranch on Saturday was postponed due to the governor’s executive order that does not allow more than 10 people at a gathering.

Ashley was admitted to United Regional ICU for treatment. He said people were there, after the event was postponed because the property owner invited them and left the gates open. He also said safety gear was not required.

Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery confirmed the girl did get hurt in an ATV accident at Monkey Creek even though McClean said the event was listed on social media as canceled. Laughery said there were about 25 people there, and probably 90% of them were related. He issued one citation to the property owner for violation of the governor’s executive order.

McClean told us earlier Tuesday, Ashley was expected to be moved out of ICU that day.

