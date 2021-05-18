Local family stars on Tuesday night’s episode of BYUtv’s Survivalists

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One local family will star in an episode of Survivalists on BYUtv, a show where two ordinary families are sent out into the rough rocky terrain of Utah and go through immersion courses throughout several days.

“This show pushes you to your limits 100%,” Lesley Smith said.

But the Smith’s, from right here in Wichita Falls, are anything but ordinary.

“Once I got out there, it was so much harder than expected, it was horrible,” Ethan Smith said.

That’s the case even more now, especially after an experience like this.

“You think you’re in shape and then when you get out here doing this,” Tim Smith said. “I don’t know man all the training in the world just don’t gear you for the elevation that we went through, it was brutal.”

The show is filled with challenges, then they’re off to the rough and rocky terrain.

“You’re gonna hear a lot of ‘Ethan buddy’ cause that’s what I say to my son, ‘Ethan buddy what are we doing?'” Tim said.

Then, climbing multiple mountains away from civilization in Utah.

“We just kept going up and kept going up and I’m just like… Wow… They never stop, it never stopped,” Tim said.

It gave them a chance to learn more about each other and themselves than ever before.

“I think it was fun because they said I was going to be last but I was up there more,” the youngest, Nathan said. “I learned a lot because I am usually the youngest, and I think it was better when I went on there, I got more responsibility.”

Parents Tim and Lesley saw something in their boys that has now allowed them to delegate more to them in their business, Smith Family Lawn Care.

“It’s actually helped everybody, it’s gained, they’ve gained a lot of trust on their own and you know we work just real together now and it wasn’t like that at first,” Tim said.

Although they may have wanted to quit a time or two, or even more, this will have a lasting impact on the entire family.

“Knowing they can go through that, they can do anything and that’s what I wanted to prove to them, no matter what just think about, you climbed the second tallest mountain in Utah, no matter what the world throws at you, you did that,” Lesley said.

“We were just sitting there climbing, talking, having fun but then struggling at the same time,” Ethan said. “I won’t ever forget that, I’ll always remember I was on a tv show climbing the second-highest mountain in Utah, it’s awesome.”

Representing Texoma on the national stage and coming out stronger than ever before.

“All of us doing it all together as a family and coming together stronger as a family and a bond,” Lesley said.

Watch the Smith family compete for a chance to win $10,000 tonight, May 18th, at 8 p.m. CT on BYUtv or stream the episode at BYUtv.org/Survivalists or on the BYUtv app tomorrow morning.

And you can join the Smith’s at Parkway Grill on Central Freeway at 8 o’clock tonight to watch the episode live!