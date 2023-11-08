WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls family known for its annual Christmas light display will soon be in the national spotlight.

The Brown Family Christmas Lights is an annual Christmas display located at 6650 Southwest Parkway, near the intersection of Sisk Road.

The Brown family has always gone above and beyond, year in and year out, constantly adding to their annual Candyland-themed display on the edge of Wichita Falls City Limits.

On December 16, 2022, the Brown family posted on the official Brown Family Christmas Lights Facebook page that they would be featured on “The Great Christmas Light Fight“, a national holiday decorating competition show.

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Brown family announced the episode of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” featuring their Candyland Christmas display will air on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 9 p.m.

The Brown family is already hard at work preparing the display for the 2023 Christmas season, which is set to be turned on for the first time this year sometime in November 2023.