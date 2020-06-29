Local farm not impacted by COVID-19, allows U-Pick event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As coronavirus cases spike in Wichita County, local farmers say they have not seen the virus have a big impact on their farms.

Operators of The King’s Good Vineyard and Berry Farm say people have still been coming to the farm to pick berries. They also say it’s been a good season for their crops too.

In April, The King’s Good Vineyard held a strawberry U-Pick event where pickers had to sign up beforehand. As coronavirus cases continue to rise two months later, pickers are back to walking up when the farm is open.

“I think for the most part everybody that’s here seems to be pretty comfortable,” The King’s Good Vineyard farmer Jacob Morath said. “So we haven’t had many complaints or anything about stuff to do with the coronavirus so. I think being outside, they’re fairly spaced out so I think everybody enjoys the experience.”

That experience on Sunday consisted of a farm of blackberries and families with plans for the dark fruit.

“This’ll become a pie for my mom,” one picker said,

“Blackberry cobbler. That’s what my daughter in law wants,” another pick said.

“Our blackberry crop’s been pretty good. This is the first year we been open so next year’s harvest will be a little better because the plants will be more developed in the next year. But it’s been pretty good so far,” Morath said.

With crops growing and people coming to pick their berries, Morath is just glad to help families have a good time.

“We’re just happy to have people come out. It’s a joy to see the kids come out with their parents and have a good time picking and seeing where all the fruit comes from. So we just enjoy that.”

The blackberries will be available in June and July.