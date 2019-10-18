Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others

Breaking News
A Burkburnett man who lost his son in a speeding accident is turning the tragic situation into education for other teenagers.

Jeremiah Gregory Sypula, 17, died September 15 of internal bleeding after his car flipped several times 12 miles west of Burk on FM 240.

Now, his father Jason is putting the car on display at the high school.

His goal, teach Jeremiah’s friends and classmates the dangers of street racing and speeding.

“There’s part of me that wants to send it to the junkyard and never look at it again and then there’s part of me that’s like I need to get this message out and try to save somebody else from going through what we’re going through,” Jeremiah’s father Jason Sypula said.

Jason Sypula said Coach Alex Koulovatos at the high school who also teaches drivers ed has taken his students out to see the car as part of safe driving education.

Koulovatos also helped create pamphlets to pass out at Friday’s football game, teaching safety and celebrating who Jeremiah was.

