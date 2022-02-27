WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — With the second and final day of the Home and Garden festival all wrapped up, one of the highlights on the floor was the Wichita County 4-H booth.

Most Texoma schools were represented, whether it was helping show the animals or educating the passersby.

“People who aren’t normally around these animals and never get to see these animals, just love seeing the faces light up and answering all their questions,” Wichita County 4-H President and Iowa Park FFA Secretary Hayden Lovelady said. “I just love every second of it.”

Wichita County 4-H was a hard booth to miss at the Home & Garden Festival.

“It’s just been a lot of fun, a lot of interest, a lot of great questions from kids and adults as well, so everybody has enjoyed interacting with the animals,” Wichita County 4-H Agent Katrena Mitchell said.

Local 4-H and Texoma school FFA students were also there to provide extra help at the event.

“Kids will just come up and ask you all kinds of questions,” Madison Bailey, Burkburnett FFA Chapter Secretary, said. “They’re like, ‘Can I pet the rabbit or anything?’ So, you just kind of help them, guide them through it, then once they get invested, you can tell them about our programs and what they have to offer.”

It can be easy to do that with crowd attractors like pigs, goats and cows.

“Whether it’s a 4-H kid or an FFA kid, we’re all trying to do the same thing,” Mitchell said. “We’re promoting agriculture, we’re trying to teach the importance of it in our daily lives, we’re raising livestock, raising these kids to be polite, well-spoken young people, and that’s what both of those organizations do. So being here as a group and being together really promotes both organzations and showcases our kids and how wonderful they are.”

Meaning they were able to show festival-goers the importance animals have beyond what most might think, while also displaying what students learn from a young age.

“It has made a big impact on my life, other lives,” Bailey said. “I grew up in ag, so I learned teamwork, leadership and individual excellence.”

“4-H isn’t just showing animals; it’s so much more,” Lovelady said. “There’s trap shooting classes, sewing, cooking, photography, speech — there’s really something for everybody. It’s not just animals.”

The Home & Garden Festival provided a way for 4-H and FFA members to share their experiences with the public.

“This is a great way for people to advocate for agriculture, this Home & Garden Festival, and really it’s just a great thing all the way around,” Lovelady said. “I’m just happy to be here.”

The booth at the festival brought to light all the aspects of 4-H and the skills that come with it.

Kids from Burkburnett, Iowa Park, Archer City and more were all in attendance. Be sure to always keep an eye out for fundraisers and events because 4-H always has something going on.