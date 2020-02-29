Local financial advisors react to Coronavirus effect on stock market

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Many who invest in stocks may feel alarmed by the Coronavirus’ impact on the stock market, but local financial advisors are saying it’s not quite time to fret.

Stocks have plummeted, to mark Wall Street’s worst week since the financial crisis of 2008.

With the stock market hitting a major decline, Wichita Falls Financial Advisor Dusty Sternadel said it’s based on emotion surrounding the health epidemic that is the Coronavirus. It might actually be the best time to invest.

“If we are in a typical market correction, markets rebound pretty quick after that so it’s a great opportunity to invest when the markets are down,” Sternadel said.

Sternadel said it’s not something to lose sleep over right now.

“The leading stocks that are really facing this downturn that we’re in right now, they’re really high-quality investments, so there’s nothing as far as I’m concerned that’s just a real fear to hold me back from wanting to support our local economy or even staying invested in the stock market,” Sternadel said.

While the stock market sees these downs every several years, Personal Money Planning founder Gary Silverman said there’s no telling how long the virus plays a role in the economy.

“We can look in the past, this is not the first time we’ve had an epidemic like this, but each one is different, each one has unknowns, nobody can truly say what’s going to happen in the future,” Silverman said.

For now, Texoma’s economy isn’t directly impacted, but if there’s a community-wide fear, small businesses and consumers will need to pay close attention.

“Imagine if you had a movie theatre and people were scared about getting contaminated by other people sitting next to them, nobody’s gonna go to the movie theatre,” Silverman said. “Businesses hopefully are used to having problems occur and weather through them.”

It comes down to understanding the fluctuations of the markets and knowing the best ways to plan for the worst. Including not putting all your eggs in one basket.

“If somebody’s scared because ‘oh my goodness I had my child’s college money 100% in the stock market and they’re going to be entering college next year, well the problem isn’t that the stock market went down, although for them it is, the problem is they should never have had all of their child’s college money in the stock market if they’re about to enter college,” Silverman said.

Whether markets are up or down, it’s best to keep an eye on them, especially as the Coronavirus becomes harder to contain.

For those who do look at the markets right now with great fear, Sternadel and Silverman said it’s best to meet with a financial advisor.

