WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Walmart and Sam’s Club are partnering with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and other banks across the United States to tackle food insecurity through their “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign.

“‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ is a huge campaign that Walmart and Sam’s club have put on every year for the last few years, and it’s really helpful to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and those in our area because there are several ways to donate, and it all goes back to feeding those individuals in need in our area,” Marketing Director of the WFAFB Simon Welch said.

With Covid-19, many people faced economic struggles, making it harder to bring meals to their homes.

“Covid is a big factor in a lot of folks – either through job loss or just supply chain issues with getting through grocery stores – and now grocery stores prices have gone up and gas prices have gone up, so it makes it even harder to get out and get groceries,” Welch said. “With the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, we can kinda supplement that. You still have to go somewhere and get the groceries, but we supplement them by having them – free groceries things that you don’t have to pay for, so it kinda relieves the burdens of a lot of folks that need help in those areas.”

Not only does the Wichita Falls Food Bank provide food for individuals, multiple agencies around Texoma help out, too.

Welch said no one should go to bed hungry, and no one should worry about food.

“Some of those agencies have hot meals for after school, some of them just receive food so that they can help out with groceries in that area, but with Walmart and Sam’s Club ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ it really helps out those areas just by giving us donations necessary to purchase food,” Welch said.

The Boys and Cirls Club of Wichita Falls receives food every day from the food bank to provide meals for kids. Director of Operations Carlos Martinez said this campaign is really important to help feed those in need.

“Without their support, I don’t think we will able to do it for them – to be able to provide us a hot meal to give to the kids, that’s very important,” Martinez said. “For a lot of these kids, this is the only meal they get other than in school, and in the summer that’s about the only meal they get, so without them, it wouldn’t – we wouldn’t be able to provide the hot meal.”

This campaign will run in store and online through May 15.

For every participating item purchased in-store or online, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal, or you can donate at the checkout at either store.

To learn more about the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign or to donate, click here.