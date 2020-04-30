Local food truck expands into restaurant amid pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While business has slowed down for several local businesses in town during the pandemic, one local food truck has been moving towards the future with business. Owners of Jordan Craft BBQ Trailer are expanding their trailer into a brick and mortar restaurant.

Thanks to the Jordan Craft BBQ Trailer folks from all over Texoma are able to get some award-winning BBQ Wednesday through Saturday.

“Caleb is an award-winning competition barbeque cook, so we took his knowledge of barbeque and my training in fine dining, and we want to present a craft barbeque menu that no one else is doing around here,” Executive Chef and co-owner Russell Prickett said.

Within just a few minutes of setting up their trailer, a line of customers forms waiting to get their hands on some barbeque, and it’s that demand that has allowed owners, Caleb Jordan, Hayden Price and Russell Prickett to expand into their very own restaurant.

“This will be the patio area and we’ll have six to eight TVs, and we’re going to expand forward with the covered patio and we’ll also have an outdoor patio,” Price said.

Along with a dine-in area, a separate bar outside, and even a stage for local musicians to perform on. Prickett said he never imagined taking the food truck this far.

“Honestly, a space like this has always been my dream, taking craft barbeque and the love for outside dining and live music, we’re going to take the menu that we have and it’s going to be 10-fold,” Prickett said. “We’re adding salads, appetizers, we’re going to have a dessert program, we’re going to have a coffee program.”

“I asked Caleb, did you ever think you would be here and have this kind of reaction from the community, and he just kind of looked at me and shook his head no, so its kind of a big dream,” Price said.

A dream that started here in this trailer is now coming to fruition with hopes that “if you build it, they will come.”

Price said they plan to hold the grand opening at the end of June which will include a free fireworks show. The location will be at 7503 Seymour Highway.

To apply to work there or are a musician and are interested in performing at the new location contact Hayden Price at 940-867-8407.