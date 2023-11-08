WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thousands of children are spending their Christmases with foster families, including over 100 just within Texoma.

One local foster care agency, A World for Children, is asking the community to make sure each child gets the Christmas they deserve.

For AWFC’s superhero-themed Christmas party, they’re requesting help purchasing Christmas presents for all the children in their agency.

To find what to buy, simply log onto Amazon and buy gifts from an already-made wish list, or you can stop directly by the office at 2925 Southwest Parkway for a printed list.

Amazon purchases from the list will ship directly to the office, so there’s nothing else for you to do after buying.

All gifts need to arrive at the A World for Children office by Monday, November 27, to ensure all gifts have been purchased in time.

“With your support, these children will experience the joy of the season,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “Thank you for sponsoring and supporting our local foster community.”

Learn more about A World for Children on their website here.