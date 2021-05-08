Local garden center hosts raffle for Mother’s Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Smith’s Gardentown is hosting a raffle for 12 Esperanza plants for Mother’s Day and to support a local non-profit.

According to store owner Katherine Smith, Esperanza is a tropical plant with beautiful yellow blooms that is very popular locally every summer. She has already had hundreds of requests for the plant.

However, most Esperanza plants are grown in South Texas, and most were frozen during the February winter storm.

Smith said the store recently received only 12 plants. Instead of selling them, she decided to host a Mother’s Day raffle to support Southern Grit Advocacy, a local group that seeks to end human trafficking.

Tickets for the raffle cost $5 and can be purchased here. All proceeds will benefit Southern Grit Advocacy.

The winners of the raffle will be announced Sunday, May 9, around 1 p.m. on their Facebook page, as well as messaged privately.