Local gardening store goes viral on Facebook

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The latest video sensation on Facebook was filmed right here in Wichita Falls!

Smith’s Gardentown posted a video on Facebook of three employees removing a tree from one pot and resetting it in a larger pot.

For unexplainable reasons, the video kept getting shared, and shared, and shared.

By Wednesday afternoon, the post had more than three million views from places all over the world.

“We don’t really understand it. Usually, we produce nice videos with some editing and graphics and they get little attention. This one that was just shot on the fly is going viral. And, we didn’t even find a way to monetize or get sponsors,” Michael Fiore said in a release.