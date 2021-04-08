Local girl hopes to give back to kids by collecting donations at Turkey Fest

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — After spending the first week of her life in a special care nursery at United Regional, one local girl is spending her tenth birthday giving back to kids just like her.

Instead of accepting gifts, 10-year-old Laycee Littlefield is collecting donations for Children’s Miracle Network at United Regional at this year’s Turkey Fest in Henrietta.

After she was born, Littlefield spent six weeks in Level 2 Special Nursery Care at United Regional Hospital.

Littlefield said collecting money for kids in need of care in hospitals is her way of giving back.

“What really got me into it was I was born there and they have a lot of kids that go in there every single day with a lot of sicknesses and they need a lot of money,” Littlefield said. “So I had a goal that was $4,000 and now I have a goal that is $7,500.”

Littlefield invites all to stop by her booth at Turkey Fest in Henrietta this weekend.

At the festival, you can sample home baked goods and treats along with making a donation to help Littlefield reach her $7,500 goal.