Local Girl Scouts provide sneak peek at coming cookie sales

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The time is here where Girl Scouts all over the country are officially selling those coveted cookies again, and it won’t be long before you can’t walk into a store without being tempted by these amazing cookie peddlers.

A couple of Girl Scouts gave reporter Zach Verdea a sneak peek at their sweets before they hit the streets.

Girl Scout cookie sales are just beginning, but these girls have their eyes on the prize already.

“My goal is to at least get to 300 cookies,” Girl Scout Elizabeth McCartney said.

“And my goal is 200,” older sister Emma McCartney said.

The amount of cookies they sell isn’t the only reason the girls do it.

“It gives them really positive experiences with other girls, which, sometimes in today’s age, doesn’t always happen, so that’s probably the number one thing I love about Girl Scouts,” Missy McCartney said about her daughters’ involvement in the program.

It’s not all sunshine and cookies always either, though.

“We have to work in the cold,” Elizabeth McCartney said. “Usually you’ll see us in January or maybe early February.”

Even while standing in the cold, Missy McCartney can see how it helps her daughters—especially early on with her oldest.

“It was nice to see how much she has grown,” Miss McCartney said. “I really credit Girl Scouts with helping her come out of that shell a little bit, and it’s been really interesting to see because now she’s fine talking to other people. She can make those conversations now, so that’s been interesting to see her develop that way.”

The girls are not only breaking out of their shells but are learning so much more along the way.

“They have to learn how to give back change,” Missy McCartney said. “They have to learn how to make conversations with strangers and any other people that come, so it’s just an overall really good experience having that responsibility and meeting other people.”

This year it’s easier than ever to find where Girl Scout booths are with the cookie finder, click here for more information.