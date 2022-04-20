WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Prom and graduation, those two big nights that every high school student dreams of are finally starting to look like they did in years past before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s fun, it’s about time they get to live that experience that the past classes haven’t been able to do,” Owner of Isn’t She Lovely Wedding Boutique Dottie Hoover said.

For the Class of 2020, proms and graduations were largely canceled, and the Class of 2021 had scaled down versions, but City of Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen said seeing these events return and return normally feels amazing.

“So I think people are just hungry to get back out and do stuff, and that goes for everybody, it doesn’t just go for adults, it goes for the kids who have worked a long time to get to their senior prom, and some of them didn’t get to go the last two couple of years,” Horgen said.

Hoover said seeing these young ladies and gentleman walk into her business once again makes her just as happy as them.

“After COVID-19, the world just opened up again,” Hoover said. “We figured out that there is still life amongst us: proms, weddings, debutantes, tuxedo season, anything and everything is going right now, so there’s no downtime.”

Horgen said this return to normalcy will mean the most to small-owned businesses all across town.

“All of these small businesses that were specialty kind of businesses that really focused and had certain times of the year when it was their time to really rake it in, so they could make retail money, and they couldn’t,” Horgen said.

Now with these celebrations taking place the way we’re all used to them, things are looking up.

“Thankfully I’ve been so blessed with Wichita Falls, and I just have so much fun with them,” Hoover said. “It’s fun to see the second generation come in because I’ve had their moms and now I’ve got their kids. It’s been a really fun time.”

“I think the fact that they can look forward to them again now is just as promising as the fact that they are going to create the memories,” Horgen said.

Memories and feelings that we all hope are here to stay. The WFISD and MSU Texas are both set to host in-person graduation ceremonies for their Class of 2022 graduates next month.