Local Graham artist putting final touches on mural promoting Fort Belknap

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — For those in Graham and even just driving through Graham, you may notice some new artwork.

“My approach as an artist, you know, is like how would Graham express itself through art, visually,” local artist Pecos McCool said. “And I think that’s what we’re trying to do here with this.”

This newest one, the Visit Historic Fort Belknap mural, was done by Graham native McCool, a pretty fulfilling process for the local artist.

“I’ve had a couple people stop and honk and wave, and of course I know most of them, but it does add a little extra fun to the whole thing,” McCool said.

Graham Chamber of Commerce CEO Krisa De La Cruz said it’s all been made possible by a private benefactor, who’s to credit for these recent murals.

“They have been traveling out of town and found a spot they really liked that had some beautiful artwork and thought it would really highlight Graham,” De La Cruz said.

The help of the Graham Public Art Committee, consisting of De La Cruz and other community members and local artists, they are able to go over what kind of mural would fit best for the city.

“We wanted to something really specific to Graham, something really unique to this area, that showcases our history here and the people that live here,” De La Cruz said.

“They’re great because they add influence to our community and shows a lot of creativity for the various artists that we have,” Graham Mayor Neal Blanton.

Not only being attractions that can drive tourists in but as is the case with Fort Belknap, also can aid the whole county. Something that means a lot to the people in the community.

“You know growing up wanting to be an artist, you strive for something like that, especially to help present our culture of our town to anyone that comes, is an honor,” McCool said.

Presenting Graham and Young County, in an eye-catching way.