Local Greek organization members celebrate VP Harris

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many are congratulating Vice President Kamala Harris for accomplishing a number of firsts Wednesday.

Among those are members of various black Greek organizations across the nation and here in Wichita Falls

“It has presented to us and informed the world that our democratic process does work,” Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority member Delores Jackson said.

After Vice President Harris made history Wednesday, Wichita Falls residents like Jackson and Rosie Flanigan are gleaming with pride and joy.

That’s because they are members of the very same organization the vice president so proudly represents, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

“Achieving the second to the highest leadership position in this nation, United States is just almost unbelievable so it speaks volumes to me,” Jackson said.

Flanigan agreed.

“We’ve heard so many years, you can be whatever you want to be, you can climb whatever mountain, you can go into whatever, today [Wednesday] was an action statement and if she didn’t say or they didn’t say look what I’ve done, but they say look what can be done,” Flanigan said.

AKA was the first black greek letter sorority, founded over 100 years ago on the campus of Howard University, Vice President Harris’ alma mater.

It is one of nine black greek lettered organizations known as the Divine Nine and members representing other organizations are celebrating Vice President Harris’ trailblazing moment.

“We’re past the time when we are able to see women achieve, we are past the time where we are able to see women of color, just as Dr. Martin Luther King said before that we should not be judged by the color of our skin but we should be judged by the content of our character.” Mineasa Nesbit, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority member

“I think everyone has that born leader in them and she definitely has it so for her to actually pursue this opportunity and take this step and milestone, I think she is going to do great.” Corey Holt, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity member

“She is from a different organization, not the one that I joined, but we have that common goal and that common mission that unites throughout all the organizations that are apart of the D9. Hopefully, that can be at least a blueprint for different organizations or different people from different backgrounds [and] different walks of life that shows that [if] we still have that core unifying principle, and that mission we can all come together for the greater good.” Gradie Moore, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority member

They all send harris well wishes and hope this will be a great example for everyone who ever doubted themselves at some point in their lives.

Disclaimer: Everyone featured in this story wanted to make it clear that these are their personal views and nothing they said reflects on their national organizations.