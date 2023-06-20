WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The last few weeks have brought storms and rain to Texoma.

All of that springtime rain might not be enough to make sure your plants last through the summer, though. This week, temperatures are supposed to reach triple digits.

We sat down with Katherine Smith of Smith’s Gardentown to talk to them about how they keep their plants alive. The biggest thing she mentioned is to ensure that they are watered at least once a day; smaller and new plants should be watered at least twice a day, maybe more.

“The main thing to remember is if you have a new tree or shrubs that were just planted this year, the first summer is brutal,” Smith said. “You have to water them. They do not have root systems where they can go looking for water like an established tree would. You have to be sure that they have good, deep soaking water, and watering is not enough. You need to lay a hose down with maybe a breaker on it and let it run long enough to soak really good and deep.”

Smith also discussed that hand watering is the most efficient way to ensure that the plants get the most water. Another major concern is the amount of water that the company is using.

Typically, greenhouses like Smith’s use a lot of City water. However, Smith built a pond system that recycles and holds additional water. This is to ensure the City water does not become scarce.

“Our big ponds out in front actually reclaim all the water that goes on the ground here. In fact, it collects all the water from the greenhouse roots,” Smith said. “It flows into the gutters and down in pipes and goes into those ponds. And any water that falls through the tables after three watering plants is collected in underground pipes and goes into those ponds.”

Their system of saving water allows them to use less of the City’s water.

“We can store about half a million gallons of water, of reclaimed water, and they’re full right now because we’ve had enough rain this spring,” Smith said.

For optimal plant growth, ensure that your plants get the optimal amount of water, as well as yourself.