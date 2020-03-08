Local group excited for daylight saving

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It is common for people to be upset when they have to move their clocks forward and lose an hour of sleep, but that’s not always the case.

For those like Bike Wichita Falls, daylight saving brings major advantages for their every day schedules.

So today, they gathered at the Wichita Falls Brewing Company for their “daylight savings bike social” to plan out upcoming rides and events.

Cheyenne Key is apart of Bike Wichita Falls and said that all cyclists are excited when this time of year comes around.

“I can tell you, if you’re a cyclist you’re definitely excited about daylight savings time, it gives you an extra hour in the evening time, but also as the days go on we gain a minute everyday and a lot of us even like to train in the mornings too.. so not only in the evening but the morning too,” Key said.

Key also discussed how important this is to biker safety while on the roads. Having more daylight after five o’clock makes it easier for drivers and cyclists to evaluate their surroundings.

