Local gymnasts share how Olympic gymnasts inspire them

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While some of you may have been watching American Suni Lee win gold in gymnastics some little gymnasts right here in Texoma were watching as well.

While the Olympics puts the onus on gymnastics every four years, local gymnasts at the Stephens Family Gymnastics Center have had their eyes glued to gymnasts like Simone Biles and Suni Lee for several years.

“Having fun and learning new skills. I also love watching the big girls do gymnastics,” YMCA gymnast Julianne said.

“Watching Simone is pretty exciting. She has some pretty cool stuff. Probably learn it a couple years from now down the road,” YMCA gymnast Caitlyn Watson said.

“The team itself was handling Simone not being there a lot and picking up where she left off. It’s going really well,” YMCA gymnast Gracyn Haas said.

And these gymnasts say they completely understood why Simone Biles withdrew from the Olympics.

“If I was ever that good and that level of gymnastics and I felt just the pressure and that I was gonna bring my team down, I feel like I would’ve made the same decision because it was really smart on her part,” Haas said.

“Her mental health was way more important and that’s a big thing. That means a lot because gymnastics is a really mentally tiring sport if you think about it,” TMCA gymnast Caitlyn Watson said

As gymnastics comes to a close at the Olympics, these gymnasts say they use this time to be inspired by the best of the best in their graceful sport.

“It gives me something to look forward to because there’s some skills I don’t even know what they are and I’ll see them and I’ll be like, ‘oh, I wanna do that one day.’ So then I just push myself and try and get there,” Haas said.

“Trying to go to college for it. That’s the most important thing. Keep my grades right so I can get to a good college for gym. That’s really my main goal,” Watson said.

Watching professionals go for gold inspires the youth every four years and allows them to dream their biggest dreams.

Classes at the center start on August 9. Click here for more information.

The YMCA is the only USA gymnastics-certified gymnastics center in Wichita Falls with instructors certified by the organization.