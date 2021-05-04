Local health district officials seeing lack of mask use

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As people in Wichita County continue to get COVID-19, health district officials say they are seeing a city-wide lack of mask use.

Director of Health Lou Kreidler says the county has not reached immunization levels to where herd immunity is possible.

About 27% of people 16 and up are vaccinated, while 65% of people 65 and older are vaccinated.

Kreidler also says with graduation season starting she fears numbers could rise from large gatherings. She’s urging everyone to continue to wear masks even when around vaccinated individuals.

“Tt’s so important for people now more than ever to get vaccinated. As they are attending these events and are not following the precautions and not wearing a mask, that the more individuals that we can get that are vaccinated, the safer it will be for everyone,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler says across the state it’s getting harder for health departments to schedule people for vaccinations because there aren’t enough sign-ups to not waste vaccines. But the health district here is not worried about expiring vaccines.

Anyone wanting the vaccine can visit the city’s website.