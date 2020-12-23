Local health officials compare COVID-19 vaccines

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are beginning to make their way around the country.

Aside from having to be stored at different temperatures and a different amount of days between shots, Midwestern State University Medical director Dr. Keith Williamson said both vaccines are safe to accept.

“Each of them is showing you a wanted poster for a gang of outlaws only they’re showing different members of the gang.”

There are two COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S.: Pfizer and Moderna.

On December 18, United Regional administered the first Pfizer vaccines in the area to some of their staff.

With both vaccines being distributed across the country, Williamson said they are both safe to take.

And some Texomans are ready to take either of them.

“I had COVID this last summer. My wife and I had it in the end of June, first part of July. But we’re still ready to take the vaccination once it’s available,” Wichita Falls resident John Brown.

“Yes, I will take it once it becomes available,” Wichita Falls resident Mike Hopper said.

“Yes! Definitely, everybody take it,” Salvation Army Santa said.

The vaccines have almost the same side effects, same technology that helps the body respond to covid without using the virus and both are more than 90% effective. Williamson said he recently received the Pfizer vaccine and feels fine.

“The most reported side effects are soreness in the arm, a little fever and headache and I haven’t had any of that. I may get it with the booster shot because then my body’s immune system has been primed to look for this stuff. That’s what causes the soreness, a little bit of fever and headache.”

Both vaccines are estimated to be available to the public next spring. And for people who refuse the vaccine, Williamson said to give them their space.

“People have to have time to learn about it and accept it on their own schedule. I’m here to make it available and to hopefully encourage by both example and by knowledge that it is a safe and beneficial thing.”

America now has two options that many hope will put an end to the pandemic.

According to the CDC, more than 4.6 million vaccines have been distributed.