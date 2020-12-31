Local health officials say there are not enough vaccines for everyone

If you still have questions about why someone you know is unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccines health officials are re-emphasizing there just isn’t enough at his point.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As questions concerning the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and eligibility to receive the vaccine continue to mount, health officials are re-emphasizing there just aren’t enough at this point.

Some areas of Texas, such as Amarillo, are now offering mass vaccination clinics to members of the public who qualify under Phase 1B.

Those who qualify for Phase 1A and 1B include among others nurses, physicians, first responders, those 65 years and older, pregnant women, home health care workers, however, it is based on the availability of the vaccine.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District received 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine and officials said their priority is health care workers and first responders.

“The reality is that area facilities do not have enough vaccines for everyone and hopefully they will receive more vaccines,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler said. “The state determines who receives vaccines in our community and officials at United Regional or the health district have no control over who receives the vaccine or who they give it to.”

The Health District has now started a waiting list for those who fall in the phase 1B category seeking vaccination and do not have a primary care physician or their health provider has no vaccine.

Some pharmacies and facilities like those in Electra Hospital District have also created a waiting list, call the Iowa Park Clinic at (940) 592-3500 or the Electra Medical Clinic at (940) 495-4215 for details on how your name can be added to the list.

See how you can get on the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District’s waiting list by calling the Health District’s hotline at (940) 761-7909.

United Pharmacies do not have a waiting list, they are also waiting to see if they’ll get more doses in.

For details on what facilities received vaccines and the guidelines and availability, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services website.