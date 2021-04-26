Local health officials seeing more re-infections of COVID-19

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Wichita County sits at only 4-percent, but health officials are seeing more re-infections.

Data also shows that the vaccine demand in Wichita County has slowed dramatically in recent weeks.

According to data from Texas Health and Human Services, last week only 1,600 people got vaccinated compared to more than 6,000 at the start of April.

Only 27 percent of the population 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Of the people vaccinated in the county, most of between the ages of 65 and 79.

To date, the county has seen 52 reinfections and of those, 5 are currently active cases.

There are also a total of 12 vaccine break-through cases, which means, an individual who is fully vaccinated later tested positive for COVID-19, one of which was new last week and is symptomatic.