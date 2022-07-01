WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the Fourth of July weekend here, many people will be celebrating with friends and family.

Most people know of the dangers that fireworks present and the risk of lighting them off yourself.

But with temperatures here in Texoma being at or above triple digits, you also need to look out for any heat-related illnesses as well.

That’s why those at Affordacare Urgent Care want to make sure everyone is taking precautions not just for themselves but also watching out for those around them.

Brittanye Whitaker, Nurse Practitioner at Affordacare Urgent Care, said there are some important things to be aware of and to keep an eye out for as Texomans brave the heat.

“Just making sure everybody is still acting normal, not slowing down, acting real, kind of, out of it,” Whitaker said. “Making sure everybody is drinking plenty of water. Another everybody wants to enjoy the Fourth of July but make sure you are mixing in some water with those drinks you’re having.”

Something many people overlook during the holiday season is food poisoning.

Whitaker said during the holidays they usually see an uptick in people coming in because of food-related illnesses.