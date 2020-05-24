Local hotel becomes refuge during storm

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturday, Bowie, Texas is different than it was Friday.

“We were told it was tornadoes,” Bowie resident Stephanie Verner said.

A lot of thing aren’t where they were before.

“The house shaking,” Verner said.” (I) grabbed my grandson and took him and my granddaughter and we went in the bedroom and got them covered up out of the way.”

What are the signs that make people take action?

“The sound,” Bowie resident Melinda Tipton said. “It sounded like a freight train and it was screaming as loud as it could. I took my dogs and we went to the center of the house and that’s where we stayed.”

Never wait to be told. If you feel threatened, take action.

“Oh, if you’ve ever seen that movie Twister, it was a lot like that,” Americas Best Value Inn employee Jacquelyn Collins said. “The whistling. It was something else.”

Americas Best Value Inn, now missing part of its identity, became a refuge.

“The windows were vibrating, flashes of light. It was scary,” Collins said. “We had people pulling off the freeway to get shelter.”

“The hail was dropping on the roof, you know, the door was slamming, the air was coming inside,” Americas Best Value Inn Manager Jimmy Atkhol said. “I thought, that’s it. I was so scared.”

The motel staff and as many as 60-70 travelers piled into the bathrooms.

“I was giving some chips and candies to the kids, you know, they were crying,” Atkhol said. “I had to do something just to stop them. It was a really chaos type of situation.”

On a day that changed a lot of things in Bowie, Texas.