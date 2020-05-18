Local hotels to offer full refunds to guests with prepaid reservations for HHH 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Folks who have prepaid hotel reservations for Hotter’N Hell 2020 can receive a full refund.

According to Jennifer Briley, general manager of the Hampton Inn Hotel, guests can receive a full refund as long as reservations are cancelled by August 1.

“We will be contacting all of the guests booked for the 2020 ride over the next few days to ensure everyone cancels and gets a full refund,” Briley said. “Several refunds have already been issued. Almost all of the riders have indicated that they are ready to return in 2021 and that is very encouraging.”

Hampton Inn is honoring the 2020 rate for advance reservations for the 2021 ride.

In August they will be emailing reservation request forms to all riders that booked with them for 2020. After all of those reservations are made they will open up availability to sell online. Those rates have not yet been determined.

To contact Jennifer Briley, call the Hampton Inn at (940) 692-1999 or email her at Jennifer.Briley@hilton.com

Linda Ramirez, general manager of StayBridge Suites and Candlewood Suites said they are also doing refunds for any prepaid guests with reservations for HHH. You can contact them at (940) 228-5741.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we continue to update information on other hotels.