Local housing market soaring during COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Despite COVID-19 numbers rising by the day, local realtors say the housing market is booming, and now is the time to buy or sell a home. Realtors say the housing market was in a good place before COVID. And since interest rates are at a historic low, now is the time to look for a dream home.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the united states in April, housing market numbers took a big dive. But now, realtors in Wichita Falls say the market is at an all-time high.

“Been in the business over 35 years and I think unequivocally this market is the very best market we’ve seen. Properties between $75,000 and $200,000, if they’re priced anywhere correctly and neat, clean, light and bright they’re flying off the market actually,” Bishop Realtor Group owner Denny Bishop said.

“The market’s been great here,” Domain Real Estate Services realtor Mason McCleskey said. “Sales are up from last year. Days on market is down so things are moving really well.”

Even during quarantine, these realtors were still selling homes.

“Things were moving throughout the whole process. During the quarantine, we were selling things via FaceTime, Zoom, walkthroughs with clients, things like that. And then once quarantine lifted and we were able to get back out then clients started getting back out quickly to look at things,” McCleskey said.

Though realtors and homebuyers had to quarantine, RJ Wachsman Homes vice president Tanner Wachsman says home building has never stopped.

“We’re very fortunate in that regard,” Wachsman said. “Which has led to continued work, no closures. And it’s really just been a policy of maintaining all of our, all of our same, safe policies.”

Rates are low and houses are selling; but realtors are wondering what has made people buy houses during a pandemic.

“Well it started off really well and I think during the COVID-19 situation a lot of people being at home it made them reevaluate their housing needs. And need more space, less space, needing different space things like that,” McCleskey said.

“There’s a lot of new, young families looking to establish themselves and get moved into the next phase of their lives and they’re gonna get back to it as soon as the market says everybody’s health will allow them to,” Wachsman said.

Even with COVID-19 cases rising every day in Wichita County, these realtors don’t see the market dipping again anytime soon.

Mccleskey says the key for selling homes, is pricing it correctly and keeping it good shape for homebuyers.