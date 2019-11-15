Local judge rules Guyger trial judge can’t preside over DA’s contempt hearing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Former Wichita County judge Robert Brotherton has ruled Judge Tammy Kemp cannot preside over Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s Contempt of Court hearing in relation to the Amber Guyger murder trial.

Brotherton, who retired in 2018 after three decades as Wichita County 30th District Judge also rejected her order preventing the Dallas County DA’s office from representing the DA.

Another judge will preside over the contempt case.

In October, Brotherton was assigned to preside over the hearing on whether Kemp should be recused.

Kemp previously held Creuzot in contempt for allegedly violating a gag order that was set in January for the murder trial of fired police officer Amber Guyger, who was found guilty in the murder of her neighbor Botham Jean.

The gag order barred those involved with the case from speaking about it publicly. Creuzot gave an interview to a local television station which aired the evening before the start of the trial.

During the trial, Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Jason Hermus presented to Kemp an online article and local TV interview with Creuzot that aired the day before the trial began, which led to a motion for a mistrial. Later, Kemp asked the jurors if they had seen the interview and none of them had so the motion for a mistrial was dismissed.

Kemp’s notice to show cause said the violation disrupted “the ability of the court to conduct its business in an orderly and expeditious manner” and obstructed “the administration of justice.”