WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Community members across Wichita Falls got a chance to spend some time with their local law enforcement agencies on Tuesday.

It was all a part of the annual National Night Out event. The purpose of National Night Out is to help strengthen police community partnerships.

This year’s event featured the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens, TxDOT, volunteer fire departments, the Texas A&M Forest Service, and so many more awesome local agencies

The community showed up as well, to learn more about drug awareness and of course crime prevention.

“That’s what our goal is. We want people to know us when they see us drive by they’re not afraid to say hey we need to talk about this and that’s what we want to encourage our citizens to do. We also want to encourage our citizens to become involved, call in when you see something, don’t be afraid to call in, we’ll come out and check it out, even if it’s nothing, hey we’ve checked it out,” Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner said.

National Night Out again is an annual event that officers just want to see continue to grow.