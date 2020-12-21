Local law enforcement virtual training focuses on suffocation, strangulation cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County District Attorney’s office and area law enforcement received some in-depth investigation and prosecution training.

The focus was on suffocation or strangulation cases.

The virtual and interactive training also included murder investigations and assault family violence choking cases.

District Attorney John Gillespie said there was some money left in the training budget because of the pandemic and thought this subject matter was important to focus on.

“Anything we can do to improve the investigation of those, to find those when people are using asphyxiation, whether it be drowning, suffocations, strangulations, and anything that can help us prosecute better I think is good for Wichita County,” Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie said.

Gillespie also said there were more than 50 people at this training, including Burkburnett Police, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety.