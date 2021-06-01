Local lawmakers react to end of 87th Texas Legislature

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 87th Texas legislative session ended with a bang.

“I think most people expect us if we’re suppose to be there for 140 days, they expect us to stay,” Texas District 69 State Representative James Frank said.

This after Senate Bill 7, voting limits legislation, passed in the Texas Senate 18-13.

It died late on the night before the last day of session, as state Democrats walked off the house floor to prevent a vote.

But two local lawmakers , District 30 Senator Drew Springer, and Frank aren’t too worried.

“There’s support behind SB7 in the house, it just got killed on the clock, and so I look forward to that being passed,” Springer said.

“That’s the first time in a long time that most of a party has walked off of voting on something I think it’s not the best way to end it,” Frank said. “On the flip side, I don’t think it will have any practical impact other than that summer plans just got messed up cause we’ll be back in special session.”

SB7 limits voting expansions brought on by the pandemic: 24-hour and drive-thru voting, reduced polling hours, and prohibiting Sunday voting before 1 o’clock.

Springer said it levels the playing field for his constituents in rural texas who aren’t afforded the same expansions as bigger cities.

“Muenster, Texas, I only have 12 hours to vote in November because there is no early voting in Muenster. I have to drive to Gainesville, 15 miles away, and go to the courthouse to vote,” Springer said. “In Houston, they had 24 hours, they had drive-up voting, things that were never legal, that disvalues those people that are in rural Texas versus those in Houston and that’s why we need uniformity in our elections,” Springer said.

Both feel like sometimes the work they did all session can be overlooked by one polarizing story and in Frank’s mind, there are plenty of examples of cross-partisan support, like the state budget.

“There are a lot of issues that were agreed to and people work together and really kind of the only time politics makes news is when there’s weeping and mashing of teeth as there was a couple days ago,” Frank said.

Some work Springer is proud they got done: pandemic funding for first responders, education, border defense, and healthy women’s programs, all things he feels are vital to the people he was elected to represent.

“As one of 31, you know that anything that you’re pushing, if it’s an issue that deals with Wichita County, if it’s an issue that deals with anywhere in SD 30, your voice is going to be heard,” Springer said.

Now, they gear up for a summer special session to iron out all the details.

That special session hasn’t been announced yet, but both anticipate it to be sooner rather than later.