Local lawmakers weigh in on decision to reopen Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— State lawmakers are voicing their opinions on the decisions being made to reopen the state.

Local legislators said they believe it’s time for the state to be reopened as long as it doesn’t unduly risk the health and safety of the public.

“People need to be able to work, they need to be able to take care of their families, but they also need to do it in a way that’s not spreading COVID,” 69th District State Representative James Frank said.

After local leaders announced on Friday the opening of non-essential businesses before the governor issued such an order, many questioned and expressed confusion over which order to follow.

But regardless of such confusion, State Senator Pat Fallon agrees with starting the gradual process of getting businesses up and running again.

“If we are looking at an unemployment rate of 40% possibly in this country and the great depression was 25, it is time to start and press forward,” Fallon said.

Frank said every city and county is in a different situation, and as it relates to Wichita County,

“We have virtually no spread, we have less than 4% of people testing positive, we have zero people in our hospital for COVID, we have had tremendous success and certainly we are in a position to be able to do that,” Frank said. “Essentially what the city and county are saying, we are not closing any businesses now, any businesses that are closed now are at the governor level.”

Fallon agreed.

“We had to bunker down as a country and as a state into a fox hole, but you can’t stay in the fox hole forever, you have to get out,” Fallon said. “And so there is a time and place for it, there was a time and a place to slow everything down for the last six weeks, now is the time and now is the place to start again.”

And in regards to the local mask requirements put in place by the mayor and county judge in the Work Safe Live Safe order, both Fallon and Frank agree it isn’t something any government should do.

“It’s a very smart thing to do in some situations,” Frank said. “Most of the time that should be a decision that should be made by the person, not by the government.”

“More than anybody I trust our citizens and respectfully, I personally would think that we may want to take that restriction out,” Fallon said.

Both Fallon and Frank said as long as folks are smart and are driven by the priority to stay safe, Texas can and should be reopened.

Fallon said he believes we have seen the worst of COVID-19 in the country because, in addition to the research being done, the risks are better understood.